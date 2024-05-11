Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,854 Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 9,246,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 92,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,465 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 1,024,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 90,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGGO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

