Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $142,000 Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,268,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,195,000 after purchasing an additional 90,195 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares during the period.
FOLD stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $9.23. 3,519,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.57.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.
In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at $794,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $436,589.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 697,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,634,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at $794,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock worth $732,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
