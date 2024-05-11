Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $142,000 Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,268,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,195,000 after purchasing an additional 90,195 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

FOLD stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $9.23. 3,519,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 76.47%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Amicus Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at $794,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $436,589.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 697,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,634,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at $794,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock worth $732,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.