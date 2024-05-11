Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,880,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,829. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 129.52%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

