Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.83

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.83 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.59). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.60), with a volume of 52,503 shares.
Cambridge Cognition Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.79. The company has a market cap of £16.87 million, a PE ratio of -436.36 and a beta of 0.79.
Cambridge Cognition Company Profile
Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.
