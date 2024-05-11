Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAMT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.75.

CAMT stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.46. The company had a trading volume of 409,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,222. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Camtek has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $95.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camtek by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth $11,483,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth $12,093,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at $4,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

