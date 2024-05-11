Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,669 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 2.9% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $45,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $127.42. The company had a trading volume of 580,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average of $123.51. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

