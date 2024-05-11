Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Target Price to $1.30

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.45 to $1.30 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
MKFG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 220,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,424. The company has a market capitalization of $110.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. Markforged has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 3.58.
Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 133.52%. The business had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
