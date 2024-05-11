CEEK VR Market Capitalization Reaches $42.19 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $42.19 million and $1.68 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001525 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,062.40 or 0.99892261 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013269 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004080 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05242568 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $1,531,971.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.