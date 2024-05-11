Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.64

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $3.51. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 164,238 shares changing hands.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.14%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

