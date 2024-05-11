Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 15.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.80. 5,489,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,394,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average of $151.63.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.85.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,164 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

