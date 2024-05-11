Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 565.6% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 103,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $5,657,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 7,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.85.

CVX stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,490,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,711. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,154,164. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

