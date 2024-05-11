Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.85.

Get Chevron alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,490,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,711. The company has a market capitalization of $306.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.66. Chevron has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,164. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 28,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 3,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.