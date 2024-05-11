Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. 1,707,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,943. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chimera Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.