China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,881,800 shares, a growth of 358.1% from the April 15th total of 410,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,818.0 days.
China Medical System Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHSYF remained flat at $0.93 during trading on Friday. China Medical System has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.
China Medical System Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Medical System
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for China Medical System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Medical System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.