China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 169.9% from the April 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
China Shenhua Energy Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of CSUAY traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $18.62. 27,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57.
About China Shenhua Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Shenhua Energy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.