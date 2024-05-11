China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 169.9% from the April 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of CSUAY traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $18.62. 27,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

