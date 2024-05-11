Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.300-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-$6.60 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 1.0 %

CHH stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.16. 531,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Choice Hotels International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.70.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

