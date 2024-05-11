Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Posts Earnings Results

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Chuy’s updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.870 EPS.

Chuy’s Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CHUY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.