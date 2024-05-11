CIBC Boosts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$9.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TNT.UN. Raymond James lifted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

TSE TNT.UN traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,332. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.91. The company has a market cap of C$143.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.53. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.33 and a 52-week high of C$15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.25.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

