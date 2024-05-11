CIBC Boosts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$9.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TNT.UN. Raymond James lifted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
