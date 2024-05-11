Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the April 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIFRW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,417. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.