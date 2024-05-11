Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the April 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cipher Mining Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CIFRW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,417. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.
About Cipher Mining
