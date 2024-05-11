Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 485,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.7% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.5% during the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 137,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 838,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,081,000 after buying an additional 25,948 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,755,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,370,000 after buying an additional 47,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 47,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,094,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,122,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

