Citigroup Raises nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $92.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $81.75. 1,569,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $83.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,142 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in nVent Electric by 68.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,419,000 after buying an additional 1,604,534 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,540,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,630,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

