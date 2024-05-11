Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.46

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.46 and traded as low as $11.34. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 46,091 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
