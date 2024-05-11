Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.46

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.46 and traded as low as $11.34. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 46,091 shares.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFI. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 138,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

