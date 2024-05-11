Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Issues Earnings Results

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $796.75 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCU traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. 88,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,279. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Stories

