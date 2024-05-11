ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Increased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.0% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $22,211,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 252,771 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 178,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.91. 4,515,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average is $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $97.42 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

