Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $86.83

Shares of The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 86.83 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.94). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97), with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

Conygar Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.92 million, a PE ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09.

About Conygar Investment

(Get Free Report)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conygar Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conygar Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.