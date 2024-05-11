Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) PT Lowered to $350.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close.

CPAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.17.

Shares of Corpay stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $283.44. The company had a trading volume of 866,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay has a 52-week low of $220.39 and a 52-week high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.01. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corpay will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

