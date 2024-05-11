Creditcoin (CTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.63 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $234.01 million and approximately $17.63 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002217 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 337,092,249 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

