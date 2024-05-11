CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.93.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.17. 1,633,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,193. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.80. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,564,000 after purchasing an additional 46,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

