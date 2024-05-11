CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.93.

CRSP traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.17. 1,633,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.64. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,661,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,506,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 441,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 197,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

