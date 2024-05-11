Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRYBF remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,270. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.54.

Get Cryptoblox Technologies alerts:

About Cryptoblox Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.