CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given New $3.59 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.25 to $3.59 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTMX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

CTMX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 12,154,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,519,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.09.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CytomX Therapeutics

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $42,266.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 35,024 shares of company stock worth $73,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 126,850 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.