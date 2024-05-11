CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CTMX. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush raised CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.53.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,154,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,519,501. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.09.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CytomX Therapeutics

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $42,266.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,024 shares of company stock worth $73,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

