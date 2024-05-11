Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lessened by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 0.4% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DHR traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.38. 1,469,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,094. The firm has a market cap of $187.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $25,997,094. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

