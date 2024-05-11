Decred (DCR) Price Down 8.5% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.58 or 0.00032023 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $314.18 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00088238 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00014411 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,788.74 or 0.70090030 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,049,615 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

