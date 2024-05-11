Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $38.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAKE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.65. 2,507,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,729,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $6,838,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 131,295 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,575 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $2,532,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.