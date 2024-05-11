Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of DIN stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.79. 281,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $69.05.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,917 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 226,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

