DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCGO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

Get DocGo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DocGo

DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. DocGo has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. DocGo had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 571,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,457.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in DocGo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 25.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 42.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.