Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Boosted by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $875,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 47.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.95. 1,339,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.35. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $219.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

