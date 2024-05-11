Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.72

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.72 and traded as high as C$8.05. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$8.01, with a volume of 106,362 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$654.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.73.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.7904016 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.37%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

