Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 74,657 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 361.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,673,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after buying an additional 341,019 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,352,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,431,000. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,023,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,341,000.

FALN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 212,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,367. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

