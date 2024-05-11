Donoghue Forlines LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 230,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,249 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,074 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,039,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 80,620 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,686,000 after purchasing an additional 271,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 268,406 shares during the period. Finally, Emory University bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,120,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,927. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

