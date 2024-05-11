Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 792 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 91,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,790,000 after acquiring an additional 264,650 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $166.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.51. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

