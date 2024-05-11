Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after buying an additional 31,773 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in AppLovin by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of APP traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.43. 4,971,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,397. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

