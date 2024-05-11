Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 7,292 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. Ferguson makes up 0.9% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ferguson by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.53. The company had a trading volume of 543,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,843. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $142.27 and a one year high of $224.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.91 and a 200 day moving average of $193.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

