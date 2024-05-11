DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) PT Raised to $14.75

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $13.50 to $14.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Up 4.4 %

DDI stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,797. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $15.96.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

