Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.640-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.10. 1,162,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,186. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

