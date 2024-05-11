Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.02

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.02 and traded as low as C$12.85. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 362,760 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently commented on DIR.UN. Laurentian set a C$15.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.94.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
