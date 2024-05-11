Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DCO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.55. 46,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,720. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $847.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.26. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

DCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

