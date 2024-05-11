Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.850-6.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.31.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

