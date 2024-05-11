Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Barclays

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DUOL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.63.

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $12.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,351. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.32. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total value of $1,881,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,174,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $4,850,785.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total value of $1,881,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,174,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,223 shares of company stock worth $26,893,230 over the last 90 days. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

